Saint West Gives Us "All the Feels" in Adorable New Pic

By Samantha Bergeson Oct 19, 2021 4:12 PM
Watch: Kim Kardashian & Saint West Enter the "Matrix" in Photos

We weren't prepared for all this cuteness!

Kim Kardashian just shared two new pics of five-year-old son Saint West on Tuesday, Oct. 19, continuing the debate over whether Saint looks more like the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star or his dad Kanye West. "All the feels," Kim captioned with black heart and spade emojis. 

Saint stares into the camera, the candid snapshot taking him by surprise. The second photo is a close-up of Saint's braided hair as he rocks a tee reminiscent of dad Ye's Dropout bear design from his Graduation album. 

While fans have previously tweeted that Saint is the spitting image of Kanye, Kim has maintained that Saint is her mini-me. "Why do I think he's my twin????" the SKIMS founder tweeted in August.

Saint does certainly follow in his mother's footsteps with his fashion choices, as both Kim and Saint slayed in all-black ensembles at Kanye's DONDA listening party on Sept. 3. 

photos
Saint West's Cutest Brother Moments

Kim has called Saint her "freshest kid" and "one of my life's soul mates" in December 2020 for his fifth birthday

And, just a month after Saint broke his arm, the tot is already out of a cast! 

See Saint's latest pics below, and relive his cutest moments over the years. 

Instagram
Too Cute For Words

Saint gave mom Kim "all the feels" in a stunning portrait on Oct. 19. 

Instagram
Model Man

Saint posed to show off his new hairstyle on Oct. 19. 

Instagram
Mommy's Workout Buddy

Saint and little brother Psalm adorably crashed Kim's workout session on July 21 to share a smooch.

Instagram
Stud Muffin

Saint poses shirtless, wearing a necklace with his name on it, in a fun photo shared on July 20. 

Instagram
Kanye's Mini-Me

Mom Kim posted a pic of a smiling Saint on July 20, captioning, "Just how???" Saint is all grown up and looks just like his daddy Kanye!

Instagram
Biting Smile

Saint buries his smile into mom Kim's arm as the duo pose for an adorable pic that Kendall Jenner snapped on July 11. 

Instagram
Roar!

"OMGGGGG," mom Kim K captioned with two heart emojis for this sweet photo from May 2021.

Instagram
Stretch It Out

Saint stretches his arms out while a cowboy boot-clad Chicago looks at the camera in a May 2021 snapshot.

Instagram
Runway Ready

Saint has his arm around sister Chicago in a picture perfect stylish pic from May 2021.

Instagram
Sandbox Stud

Saint looked too cool for school in the sandbox during brother Psalm's 2nd birthday party. 

Instagram
Fresh Prince

Saint West takes after both his fashionable parents! The stylish tot donned a backwards New York Yankees cap, bandana printed jacket and camo pants in a May 2021 Instagram pic. "Freshest Kid alert," proud mom Kim captioned.

Instagram
Shy Guy

Saint was stylishly bashful in a May 2021 Instagram pic.

Instagram
Big Smiles

Saint West was all smiles next to mom Kim during a May 2021 backyard photoshoot. 

Instagram
Mama's Boy

Saint adorably gave mom Kim a kiss on the cheek in a May 2021 Instagram photo.

Instagram
Basically Brothers

Saint hangs out with Kim's BFF La La Anthony's son, Kiyan.

Instagram
Endless Laughter

Saint spent Oct. 16 with his little sister Chicago West and cousin Dream Kardashian. "Nothing fills my heart more," Kim Kardashian wrote alongside this heartwarming snap.

Instagram
Peace Out

The gang's all here!

Instagram
Partners in Crime

Saint and Reign Disick cheesin' during a family getaway to Colorado.

Instagram
Funny Face

Kim Kardashian summed up this adorable photo of Saint West with the caption, "Look at this face!"

Instagram
Cute Cousins

Saint and his cousin Reign Disick cheesing it up for the camera!

Instagram
Pajama Pals

"Most days we don't get out of our pajamas," Kim captioned this cozy selfie with Saint West.

Instagram
Big Sister

A sibling snapshot of Saint and North West.

Instagram
Twins

Kim shared a photo of her as a child alongside one of Saint, writing that he's her "twin in every way."

KUWTK Throwback

"This is a screenshot of Keeping Up With The Kardashians," Kim wrote on Instagram. "Look at what a little chunk Saint was! OMG My baby!!!!!! I miss him this small!!!!"

Instagram/Kim Kardashian
Prehistoric Party

Two weeks after Saint's dinosaur-themed fourth birthday party, Kim shared a few snapshots from the event to Instagram. "Kanye and I threw Saint the coolest dinosaur party for his 4th birthday!!! He had so much fun! Thank you @mindyweiss," she captioned the December 18 post.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Happy B-Day, Saint!

"I have no words to describe how much I love your smile and those curls of yours Saint! You bring so much joy into my soul. You are so kind, loving and just so thoughtful and sweet! I am so happy today if your 4th birthday and We get to celebrate how much you've grown!" Kim shared in honor of her eldest son's big day.

Instagram
BFFs

Saint poses with a friend in this smiley shot. "Happy Sunday! These cuties always make me smile," Kim posted.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Snuggles

Saint gets some shut-eye!

Instagram
Mad-Muggin'

Kim and Saint make funny faces in an adorable Instagram post from August 2019.

David Banks/Getty Images
Play Ball!

Kanye West lets his son throw out the ceremonial first pitch before a Chicago Cubs-White Sox game.

photos
View More Photos From Saint West's Cutest Pics

