Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Are Engaged

Machine Gun Kelly swore he'd never fall in love—but then Megan Fox showed up and now he can't get enough of it.
In fact, the rocker is so in love that he decided to propose to the Jennifer's Body actress.
MGK popped the question on Jan. 11, Megan revealed on Instagram the following day.
"In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree," she wrote along with a video of the romantic proposal. "We asked for magic... We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma."
The Transformers star continued, "Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes."
Megan, 35, ended by teasing, "…and then we drank each other's blood."
MGK revealed an up-close look at her personalized engagement ring, featuring both a diamond and emerald stone. He shared, "yes, in this life and every life." The artist said the combination of their birth stones symbolized "two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love."
Kim Kardashian was one of the first to congratulate the pair, writing, "So happy for u guys!!!!"
While Megan and Machine Gun Kelly, real name Colson Baker, first went public with their romance in June 2020, the duo had actually formed a connection months earlier while filming the Randall Emmett movie Midnight in the Switchgrass. "Our trailers were next to each other so I just waited outside on my trailer steps every day I worked just to catch one glimpse of eye contact," MGK, 31, said on a July 2020 joint episode of the Give Them Lala…With Randall podcast. "She has the most gorgeous eyes I've ever seen."
Megan added that they formed an instant bond. "The second that I was in a room with him and said hello to him and looked into his eyes, I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame," she said on the podcast at the time. "We're actually two halves of the same soul I think. I said that to him almost immediately. I felt it right away."
Since that time, the stars have become inseparable—packing on the PDA at award shows and enjoying double dates with BFFs Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian, who also just got engaged. In fact, during a joint appearance at the 2021 MTV VMAs, Megan and Kourtney even introduced MGK and Travis as their "future baby daddies."
"I'm a huge fan of this next performer," Megan gushed to the crowd about her man. "I've watched him grow, and not just as an artist, but also as a person."
Back in July, it was MGK gushing over Megan during an interview with GQ, revealing that he had a poster of the Transformers actress on his bedroom wall growing up. As MGK told the outlet, "That's some full-circle s--t."
He also praised Megan during a couple's quiz for the British edition of the publication in October. "If you were my Jeopardy! partner you would honestly win every single category," he said. "You are an almanac, and encyclopedia and dictionary all in one."
Prior to her relationship with MGK, Megan was married to Brian Austin Green. The two, who are still finalizing their divorce, share three sons together.
MGK is also a parent to daughter Casie from a previous relationship.