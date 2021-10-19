Dwyane Wade's Daughter Zaya Makes a Chic Statement On the Red Carpet

Watch : Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade Celebrate Zaya's 14th Birthday

Zaya Wade knows how to rule a red carpet.

Case in point: At Harlem's Fashion Row x Janie and Jack's presentation in L.A. on Oct. 16, Dwyane Wade's daughter, 14 rocked a yellow Richfresh hoodie—with "the future" aptly written across the chest—along with a camelot wool stripe pocket blazer and matching pant by the same designer. To complete the look, she accessorized with a pair of Nike sneakers and an orange Brandon Blackwood purse.

Dwyane posted a few pictures of Zaya on Instagram and wrote "The Future."

And we have to agree. After all, the teen is dedicated to living her truth. Just one month after she came out as transgender, she made her first red carpet appearance at, what else but, the March 2020 Truth Awards.

"Everyone allow her to re-introduce herself her name is Zaya Wade!" the retired NBA star, wed to Gabrielle Union, wrote on Instagram at the time. "We couldn't have been prouder of how she handled the questions that were asked of her. She has emerged as one of the young faces and voices for the LGBTQ+ community. #truthawards."