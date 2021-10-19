Gwyneth Paltrow Shares How She Talks About Sex With Her Kids

Gwyneth Paltrow: sex guru?
The goop founder exclusively detailed her advice on intimacy during E! News' Daily Pop on Tuesday, Oct. 19, and even shared how she talks about sex education with her children, daughter Apple Martin, son Moses Martin and step-children Isabella Falchuk and Brody Falchuk.
"I try to stay neutral and open and non-judgmental and follow their lead, because the truth is no teenager wants to talk about sex with their parent," Paltrow admitted. "I still don't want to talk about sex with my mother! We don't need to do that. But I want them to feel that whatever their sexuality is is great and accepted. I just try to listen more."
Paltrow continued, "I think there's nothing wrong with understanding your body and what works for you and how you receive pleasure. I think it's beautiful and it's healthy."
Her Netflix series Sex, Love & goop focuses on helping couples fulfill one another's desires—a process that Paltrow called "incredible" to be a part of.
"I love these couples so much and it felt very fulfilling in a way to watch them go through something quite challenging and [be] vulnerable and come out on the other side," the Sliding Doors star told Daily Pop co-host Justin Sylvester. "It's nice when you put something together and you feel like, wow, this could actually really help people."
So, what were Paltrow's biggest takeaways from behind-the-scenes?
"I think women are scared to explore and ask for what they want because a lot of us, especially my generation—hopefully less so as the generations go down—have been taught it's shameful to think about sex, to talk about sex, and so that's really deep in us," Paltrow revealed. "We don't have the permission to do it and it's like you're not a 'good girl' if you're exploring things or you're exploring sexuality and moving boundaries, so that's an issue."
She added, "For men, I think it becomes more of a, 'Well, why? Do you think I'm doing it wrong?' So it comes from more of a defensive place with men. That's what we're trying to break down on both sides."
And, a certain sex toy did piqué Paltrow's interest!
"The wolverine claw could be very interesting," Paltrow teased. "I never thought about this before."
Watch the full interview above!
Sex, Love & goop premieres Thursday, Oct. 21 on Netflix.