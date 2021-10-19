Kendall Jenner Reacts After Boyfriend Devin Booker Calls Out Her Pumpkin Carving Skills

Watch : Kendall Jenner Reveals Which Niece Has Crush on BF Devin Booker

No practical magic needed here.

Kendall Jenner's "favorite time of the year" led to her being adorably trolled by boyfriend Devin Booker. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star gave a sneak peek into her Halloween prep via Instagram Stories on Oct. 18, writing, "time to get serious," as a jack-o'-lantern carving station was set up in her backyard.

The supermodel then captured a video of her two finished pumpkins, one giving off Jack from The Nightmare Before Christmas vibes and the other pumpkin smiling wide with a goofy grin.

Yet, Devin took to Twitter to seemingly call out Kendall's true carving skills. "Pumpkin don't count if you used a stencil," the NBA player captioned.

But the hilarious diss didn't put a knife in the Kardashian-Jenner seasonal festivities, despite Kendall confirming she did in fact use some help with her two pumpkins. The 818 tequila founder later re-tweeted Devin's post, adding, "I feel personally attacked."