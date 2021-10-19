See Kellan Lutz and Ashley Greene Recreate The Cullens' Baseball Game During Twilight Reunion

Emmett and Alice Cullen are back on the baseball field—and this latest reunion is a home run.
Almost 13 years after they first stepped out on the field as the Cullen siblings in The Twilight Saga, Kellan Lutz and Ashley Greene are back in their baseball best to recreate some of that magic. The two appeared in a hilarious video for content creator Matt Cutshall, whose project, Emo's Not Dead, featured the Twilight-inspired scene at the heart of his latest work. Lutz himself shared the parody-themed clip to Instagram on Oct. 18.
In the funny video, Lutz magically appears once he hears the word "vampires," ready to protect his "turf" as Emmett—and of course, a small, choreographed fight ensues. As if that wasn't enough, the real kicker is Greene appearing to help "stop" the madness as Alice. She even pays homage to the Cullen family's first meeting with Bella (played by Kristen Stewart) in the film series, telling one of the characters in the short video, "We're gonna be great friends."
Both Lutz and Greene each shared a sweet photo of the two in their Twilight-esque outfits to Instagram from the now-fateful reunion day.
"Bringing back some sparkling @twilight love with the best @ashleygreene for our buddy @mattcutshall Emo's Not Dead!," Lutz captioned the Oct. 18 pic."So much fun!"
