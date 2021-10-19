See Angelina Jolie's Daughter Recreate Her 2014 Oscars Look at Eternals Premiere With Siblings

Watch : Salma Hayek Explains Why Angelina Jolie SMASHED Her Face Into Cake

Angelina Jolie is proving her fashion sense is indeed eternal.

The 46-year-old star hit the red carpet for the Los Angeles premiere of her upcoming Marvel film Eternals on Monday, Oct. 18. Accompanying her were five of the six children she shares with ex Brad Pitt: Maddox, 20, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and 13-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. The former couple's 17-year-old son, Pax, did not attend.

Adding excitement to the family members' appearance was the fact that Zahara seemingly wore the same Elie Saab Haute Couture gown that Angelina herself rocked at the 2014 Oscars. The long-sleeve metallic silver dress featured a cascading beaded pattern.

Additionally, Shiloh's dress appeared to pay homage to one her mom had on in July. Back then, Angelina wore that dress to an event in France for the "Women for Bees" entrepreneurship program that is backed by UNESCO, in addition to French makeup and perfume brand Guerlain.