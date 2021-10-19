Mental Health Nonprofit Declines Donation From Jamie Lynn Spears' Book Sales Following Backlash

Watch : Britney Spears Blast Sister Jamie Lynn & Family on Instagram

This nonprofit would like to be excluded from the narrative.

Last week, Jamie Lynn Spears announced she had finished her book, Things I Should Have Said, which she wrote to give herself "closure" on this chapter of her life as she tries to "share my truth the proper way."

She also revealed that a portion of her book's proceeds would go to the mental health nonprofit This Is My Brave. Not anymore.

"I know how scary it can be to share personal struggles, especially if you don't feel you have the support or a safe space to do so," Jamie Lynn wrote on Instagram. "They are doing amazing work to support and encourage people as they bravely share their experiences."

However, the organization announced on Oct. 18 that it has rejected the Zoey 101 star's offer to donate to their cause following public outcry about the book. Britney Spears herself seemed to slam Things I Should Have Said on Instagram, joking that she should write a book as well, and call it "S--t, I really don't know" or "I really care what people think."