The Riverdale Season 6 Trailer Teases a Possible Pregnancy and First Look At Sabrina's Crossover

Watch : Sabrina Spellman Heads to "Riverdale": See Kiernan Shipka on Set

Riverdale is nothing if not full of surprises, and season six is no different.

Based on the exclusive trailer below, showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa is keeping viewers on their toes with multiple mysterious and spooky storylines, one of which involves voodoo dolls and satanic rituals.

The one-minute trailer shows Archie (KJ Apa) investigating a field of creepy-looking dolls and immediately blaming Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch), which is a natural assumption seeing as she is kind of a witch/saint/supernatural being after season five.

Meanwhile, in Archie's personal life, it seems that he and Betty (Lili Reinhart) are planning their future together. Betty literally tells Archie, "There's nothing I want more than to have your baby," before straddling him in preparation for the baby-making.

Archie's ex-girlfriend Veronica (Camila Mendes) and new boyfriend Reggie (Charles Melton) have bigger fish to fry, like the devil's presence in Riverdale. The devil is only slightly less frightening than Hiram Lodge (Mark Consuelos), who was banished from the town in the season five finale.