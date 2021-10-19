How Scott Disick Really Feels About Ex Kourtney Kardashian's Engagement to Travis Barker

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Spotted After Engagement

For Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian will always be the one that got away.

A source exclusively tells E! News the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum is "beside himself" following the news that Kourtney is engaged to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, who popped the question at the Rosewood Miramar hotel on Sunday, Oct. 18.

According to a second source close to Scott, the Flip It Like Disick star "knew it was coming," as the Kardashian-Jenner family had "mentioned it to him before." Nonetheless, the warning did little to soften the blow, with the source sharing that Scott is "still really sad about it and is feeling low."

Scott and Kourtney's on-again, off-again relationship began in 2006. They dated for more than 10 years, during which they welcomed Mason, Penelope and Reign, but never married.

But Kourtney broke up with Scott for the final time over the Fourth of July weekend in 2015. At the time, a source explained the Poosh guru was upset with Scott's behavior, saying, "Kourtney has always taken Scott back and been by his side, but now with three kids it has gotten old."