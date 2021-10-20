This $35 Oversized Teddy Coat Has 12,500+ Five-Star Reviews on Amazon

It's such a nice jacket, it's no wonder Amazon shoppers are obsessed with it. Just check out some of the reviews.

"This is the perfect oversized jacket for this style. Must have. I tried on tons of in-store jackets like this and none fit this well. Highly recommend. Comfy, no weird seams or tags. The green color is true to an olive look and doesn't look cheap, at all. I feel like I'm being cuddled. Worth every penny!"

"Anyone reading reviews should just buy this jacket now. It's literally the softest thing I've ever worn. Yes it's oversized but the measurements the company gives in the description are pretty accurate. Only slightly bigger than I expected. I ordered the coffee color and it's the perfect color for fall—even debating on a second color now. I've sent the link to five or six friends who asked for it."

"Surprisingly good. In my experience, buying clothes off Amazon is super hit or miss. This is a big hit! It's super soft and cozy, and the fit is good. It's roomy, but not huge. I love how snuggly this is and I wear it all the time. I highly recommend!"

"I love this jacket! This is going to be my winter go-to coat just for running around, shopping and doing errands. It's so soft and cozy. It appears well-made and I am in love with it. I sized up because I wanted it slouchy and it is perfect. Looks great with boots, too. Sometimes you have to take chances and I'm so glad I did. It really is a beautiful coat!"

"I thought it was time to review this jacket considering I just placed my second order for another color a year later. I literally have a hard time convincing myself to wear any other jacket but this one. It's oversized but not huge. It's so warm and comfy, yet looks cute for going out, going to work, wearing over workout clothes, literally anything. I live in San Francisco, so this is the perfect nighttime jacket year round. Buy this jacket."

