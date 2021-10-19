Kourtney & TravisCeleb CouplesTV ScoopShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Tom Holland Adorably Hypes Up Girlfriend Zendaya Ahead of Dune Premiere

Tom Holland is nothing but proud of girlfriend Zendaya and her successful career. He posted a red carpet photo of the actress to his Instagram feed and added this precious emoji.

Tom Holland is ready for his next role as Instagram boyfriend. 

The Spider-Man star, 25, made it clear just how proud he is of girlfriend, co-star and overall radiant human being Zendaya when he plugged her upcoming movie on his own Instagram account.

Tom showed a rare bit of PDA on Oct. 18, posting a glamorous solo shot of Zendaya at the Dune premiere in London—to the feed, y'all. On the red carpet, she rocked a white ensemble by Rick Owens, which featured a dramatic neckline.

Unable to contain himself, Tom captioned her look with a heart-eyes emoji. Zendaya responded in the comments with a pleading face emoji. We know what you're thinking: Try to keep this PG-13, guys. 

Zendaya later changed into a strappy Nensi Dojaka dress with a heart motif, which perhaps nodded to her on and offscreen lover, as she celebrated at the after-party at Soho House.

Sadly, Tom didn't appear to attend the event, despite it taking place in his hometown. He chose to share a picture taken by professional photographers instead. 

The pair's cute emoji flirtation gives fans just a little glimpse into their private life, after they essentially confirmed their romance in July when they were spotted making out.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Tom's latest tribute to Z comes six weeks after he last posted about her in the feed. At the time, he wished her a happy 25th birthday, writing, "My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays. Gimme a call when your up xxx." 

Earlier this month, the Euphoria actress revealed what she most admires about her other half.

"There are many things, obviously, that I appreciate," she told InStyle. "In an actor way, I appreciate that he really loves being Spider-Man. It's a lot of pressure—you take on the role of a superhero wherever you go. To the little kid who walks by, you are Spider-Man. I think he handled that so well."

She joked, "And seeing him at work, even though he's not a Virgo, he is a perfectionist." We'd definitely agree that his Instagram game is perfection.

Dune hits theaters on Oct. 22 and HBO Max on Oct. 21.

