Tom Holland Adorably Hypes Up Girlfriend Zendaya Ahead of Dune Premiere

Tom Holland is ready for his next role as Instagram boyfriend.
The Spider-Man star, 25, made it clear just how proud he is of girlfriend, co-star and overall radiant human being Zendaya when he plugged her upcoming movie on his own Instagram account.
Tom showed a rare bit of PDA on Oct. 18, posting a glamorous solo shot of Zendaya at the Dune premiere in London—to the feed, y'all. On the red carpet, she rocked a white ensemble by Rick Owens, which featured a dramatic neckline.
Unable to contain himself, Tom captioned her look with a heart-eyes emoji. Zendaya responded in the comments with a pleading face emoji. We know what you're thinking: Try to keep this PG-13, guys.
Zendaya later changed into a strappy Nensi Dojaka dress with a heart motif, which perhaps nodded to her on and offscreen lover, as she celebrated at the after-party at Soho House.
Sadly, Tom didn't appear to attend the event, despite it taking place in his hometown. He chose to share a picture taken by professional photographers instead.
The pair's cute emoji flirtation gives fans just a little glimpse into their private life, after they essentially confirmed their romance in July when they were spotted making out.
Tom's latest tribute to Z comes six weeks after he last posted about her in the feed. At the time, he wished her a happy 25th birthday, writing, "My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays. Gimme a call when your up xxx."
Earlier this month, the Euphoria actress revealed what she most admires about her other half.
"There are many things, obviously, that I appreciate," she told InStyle. "In an actor way, I appreciate that he really loves being Spider-Man. It's a lot of pressure—you take on the role of a superhero wherever you go. To the little kid who walks by, you are Spider-Man. I think he handled that so well."
She joked, "And seeing him at work, even though he's not a Virgo, he is a perfectionist." We'd definitely agree that his Instagram game is perfection.
Dune hits theaters on Oct. 22 and HBO Max on Oct. 21.