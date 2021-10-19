Score 20% Off Must-Have Jewelry During Made by Mary's VIP Sale

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

What's better than making it through Monday? Saving big on jewelry on a Tuesday.

Today through 10/22, celeb-loved jewelry brand Made by Mary is offering 20% off sitewide during their VIP Sale. With pieces starting at $10, you can treat yourself and loved ones to something special without breaking the bank.

From the Birth Flower Necklace Jennifer Lopez gifted Ben Affleck's daughters to everyday hoops and personalized necklaces, it's never too early to stock up on holiday gifts for everyone on your list.

To give you some shopping inspiration, we rounded up 10 of our favorite Made by Mary styles below!