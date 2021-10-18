Kourtney & TravisCeleb CouplesTV ScoopShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Can't Stop Smiling While Rocking Their New Relationship Status

One day after Travis Barker proposed to Kourtney Kardashian, the newly engaged couple was spotted giving some PDA as they celebrate their new relationship status.

Watch: Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Spotted After Engagement

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are rocking their new relationship status in style.

One day after the Blink-182 rocker proposed to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star at the Rosewood Miramar Beach Hotel, Hollywood's "it" couple stepped out in their first sighting as a future bride and groom.

Kourtney was all smiles as she wore an oversized black hoodie with knee-high leather boots. As for Travis, he kept close to his fiancée while wearing a black beanie, white t-shirt and black leather jacket.

In true Kravis fashion, the couple couldn't help but share a few kisses as they participated in an impromptu PDA-filled photo shoot on the train tracks near Santa Barbara, Calif. Safe to say these two are moving full steam ahead. 

While each picture is worth a thousand words, those close to the couple are more than supportive of the pairing that started off as a strong friendship.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker: Romance Rewind

"Kourtney and Travis have an incredible relationship and one that everyone wishes they had. It's pure love and adoration all the time," a source shared with E! News. "From the moment they got together, it's been very clear that this is something special and different."

Another source echoed the sentiments, adding, "Kourtney and Travis have had a deep foundation as friends for many years and their love for one another has evolved into the relationship they have today."

As for Travis' proposal just before sunset on Oct. 17, an insider said it was "the perfect night."

"The family was so happy they could be a part of it and to celebrate with Kourt and Travis," our source shared. "He wanted to do it at one of their favorite places and a place they fell in love. It was the start of this next chapter in their lives. It's a very exciting time."

And for those fans already curious about a wedding, a separate source says the duo has already talked about it. And yes, they have a vision in mind.

"This is a huge deal for her," a source shared. "They want to do the whole big traditional wedding ceremony and everything." 

