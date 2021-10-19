Netflix Reveals Upcoming To All the Boys Spinoff Starring This Fan-Favorite Character

Watch : What "To All The Boys I've Loved Before" Taught Noah Centineo

Move over Lana Condor, there's a new romantic lead in town.

On Monday, Oct. 18, Netflix announced that To All the Boys I've Loved Before star Anna Cathcart will take center stage in the spinoff series XO, Kitty, all about Lara Jean's younger sister, Kitty.

Per the logline: "Teen matchmaker Kitty Song Covey thinks she knows everything there is to know about love. But when she moves halfway across the world to reunite with her long-distance boyfriend, she'll soon realize that relationships are a lot more complicated when it's your own heart on the line."

The 18-year-old actress celebrated the news on social media. "cat's out of the bag, or should i say kitty @netflix," Anna wrote. "grab your helmets kids this is gonna be a wild ride."

And in a separate email from Kitty, which was posted to Anna's Instagram Story, the character teased, "I bet you thought the story was over... That there wouldn't be anymore letters... "