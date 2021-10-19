Netflix Reveals Upcoming To All the Boys Spinoff Starring This Fan-Favorite Character

Move over Lana Condor, there's a new romantic lead in town.
On Monday, Oct. 18, Netflix announced that To All the Boys I've Loved Before star Anna Cathcart will take center stage in the spinoff series XO, Kitty, all about Lara Jean's younger sister, Kitty.
Per the logline: "Teen matchmaker Kitty Song Covey thinks she knows everything there is to know about love. But when she moves halfway across the world to reunite with her long-distance boyfriend, she'll soon realize that relationships are a lot more complicated when it's your own heart on the line."
The 18-year-old actress celebrated the news on social media. "cat's out of the bag, or should i say kitty @netflix," Anna wrote. "grab your helmets kids this is gonna be a wild ride."
And in a separate email from Kitty, which was posted to Anna's Instagram Story, the character teased, "I bet you thought the story was over... That there wouldn't be anymore letters... "
"But there's one Covey sister—some might call her the favorite—whose love story is just beginning," the email read. "Stay tuned!"
The Netflix series doesn't have a premiere date just yet, but fans can look forward to 10 half-hour episodes, which are written by co-showrunners Jenny Han and Sascha Rothchild.
Thus far, Anna is the only confirmed cast member. However, there's no doubt there will be guest appearances from the OG cast.
Fans of the Netflix series originally thought they said their final goodbye to Lara Jean and Kitty when the third installment of To All the Boys I Loved Before premiered this February.
At the time, Jenny Han told E! News she'd "never say never" to writing a spinoff series. She shared, "If I was going to do a spinoff series, I've always thought it would be Kitty because she is so different from her sisters. I think it would be fun to explore that."