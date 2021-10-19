See La La Anthony Roast Terrence J For Not Knowing What a Labia Is on Celeb Game Face

Watch : Terrence J Calls La La Anthony--& Tries to Figure Out "Labia"

Terrence J is apparently in need of an anatomy lesson!

The actor and TV personality is competing on tonight's all-new episode of Celebrity Game Face, and unfortunately for him and his partner Leonard Ouzts, the odds do not appear to be in their favor.

In this sneak peek of what's to come, the pair and their fellow contestants—Desus Nice and The Kid Mero, along with King Bach and Casper Smart—are playing "Hit 'Em Up," the game in which each team calls someone and has to get them to say mystery words selected by another pair.

Terrence reveals he and Leonard are choosing to call La La Anthony, and naturally, host Kevin Hart cracks a joke: "I'm looking forward to this voicemail!"

Lucky for the players, La La answers the phone. Now they just have to get her to say "liposuction" and "labia," words chosen by King Bach. The first assigned word proves to be relatively easy, but "labia" is a different story.