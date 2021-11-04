Lululemon's It Girl Bag Just Got Even Better

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

From New York to Chicago to Los Angeles, the one thing our shopping editors are seeing everywhere is Lululemon's Everywhere Belt Bag. It really lives up to its name! As if the bag couldn't get any better, Lululemon just dropped a fleece version of the bestselling bag, and it's already selling out.

After tracking down the bag, it was no surprise to us why the activewear brand's belt bag has become so popular. Not only does it provide ample room to hold must-haves like a wallet and keys with you on the go, but it's also stylish and affordable. How many times have you had to pick and choose what you can cram into your pockets when you're going on a hike or run? For us, it's a daily struggle.

Depending on the color you choose (there's 13 bold and versatile hues btw), the water-repellant bag will compliment casual or dressier fits. Plus, it can be worn slung across your chest or around your waist. Oh, and there's interior pockets to organize your essentials.

If you're looking to ditch your handbag and opt for a more compact style to compliment your active lifestyle, you can't go wrong with this $38 belt bag. Scroll below to check it out for yourself!