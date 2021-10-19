Try Not to Get Chills Watching This Team Ariana Grande Battle on The Voice

Watch : Ariana Grande Is Ready to SLAY as Newest Coach on "The Voice"

Let the Battle Rounds continue!

Sister trio KCK3 is facing off against 20-year-old Florida singer Ryleigh Plank on tonight's all-new episode of The Voice, and based on this exclusive sneak peek clip, coach Ariana Grande is going to have a tough time picking a winner.

As fans of the NBC competition series may recall, KCK3 first caught Ariana's eye when the three sisters—Kyla, Chelsea and Kaitlynn—had the guts to perform her own song "No Tears Left to Cry" during the Blind Auditions. As for Ryleigh, she wowed Ariana (and fellow coach Kelly Clarkson!) with a breathtaking rendition of Demi Lovato's "Anyone."

In the below preview, the contestants are competing while singing Christina Aguilera's "Come on Over Baby (All I Want Is You)." As they go back and forth, each Team Ariana member shows off their vocals in their own unique way. The audience and judges are definitely into both performances, and at one point, Kelly even stands up to show her support.

Once the song wraps, John Legend praises KCK3's ability to sing so well together and describes Ryleigh as "a revelation."