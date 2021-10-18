Kourtney & TravisCeleb CouplesTV ScoopShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Jim Edmonds Breaks Silence on "Stranger" Meghan King and Cuffe Biden Owens' Wedding

In a new interview with Daily Mail, Jim Edmonds said his ex-wife Meghan King gave him a heads up that she was about to marry Cuffe Biden Owens. “I thought it was a joke,” he said.

By Mike Vulpo Oct 18, 2021
Real HousewivesThe Real Housewives Of Orange CountyCouplesCelebritiesMeghan King Edmonds
Meghan King Owens isn't exactly receiving a warm congratulations from her ex.

Close to one week after the former Real Housewives of Orange County star married Cuffe Biden Owens in a private wedding ceremony, her ex-husband Jim Edmonds is speaking out about the whirlwind romance.

"She called me to tell me she was getting married," he told the Daily Mail in an interview published Oct. 18. "It was the first I heard anything about it. I thought it was a joke—they'd been dating for about four weeks!"

The former MLB player continued, "Then I wondered, ''Is she pregnant?'' But is it even possible to know that just four weeks after the first date?" 

Meghan shares three children with Jim including 4-year-old daughter Aspen and 3-year-old twins Hayes and Hart.  The Intimate Knowledge podcast co-host split from the professional athlete two years ago in October 2019 after five years of marriage. 

When asked about their public split, Jim told Daily Mail, "I have no interest in getting dragged back into the negative narrative she's pushed and all the false information she's put out there. It's why we've really kept our opinions to ourselves on this."

Jeremy Fraser of LA Exposures, Shutterstock

He added, "Really I have no emotion on her wedding one way or another. It's like a stranger getting married. I have no connection to her."

While it's unclear when Meghan and Cuffe—the nephew of President Joe Biden— first started dating, the former Bravo reality star went Instagram official with him on Sept. 25. Later, she shared some insight into the early days of their romance with Brides.

"We connected on a dating app, texted for a day or two, then spent five straight hours on the phone the first time we spoke," Meghan explained on Oct. 11. "By the time that call ended, Cuffe was booked and packed for a flight [from Los Angeles] to St. Louis that took off in about eight hours. Within a week, we were back on the East Coast, meeting his family, and starting to plan our future together. We didn't leave each other's side for weeks."

As Jim prepares for his own wedding to Kortnie O'Connor, Meghan appears to be focusing on all of the positive in her life as the honeymoon phase of her relationship continues. 

"Out here in the woods living my best life," she wrote on Instagram. "Don't worry, I'm still a little bit fancy, but discovering myself over the past couple years has led me to this place of complete and utter stripped down fulfillment: Fulfillment within myself and fulfillment/validation from the universe. Working on myself will never stop but becoming happy with the cards I was dealt evolved into finding an abundance of love I didn't know was possible. Sending everyone that same love today."

