Why Jamie Foxx Says He'll Never Get Married

Watch : Jamie Foxx Shares Why Marriage Is Not for Him

The "pressure" of marriage is not of interest to Hollywood's most eligible bachelor!

Jamie Foxx exclusively dished during E! News' Daily Pop on Monday, Oct. 18 that the traditional, "cookie cutter" lifestyle never appealed to him. "The 2.5 children, the wood paneling on the station wagon and the cottage, I didn't think that was for me," Foxx revealed.

And, it turns out, Foxx's relationship with his two daughters Corrine Foxx, 27, and Annalise Bishop, 12, is better for it: "A lot of those marriages ended up not doing well as the kids got older. Unfortunately, we saw the kids get fractured from their families," Foxx cited of some of his pals' unions. "Us, we actually came together more. So I don't know what that is, I just know that it is different but it's a whole lot of love."

The Act Like You Got Some Sense author summed up, "The pressure of being married, I don't think we can have a conversation about it. I just keep moving."