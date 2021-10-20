Why Austen Kroll Was Even Shocked By His Winter House Love Triangle With Ciara & Lindsay

Watch : Lindsay Hubbard Warned Her Dad About This Year's "Summer House"

This love triangle is certainly heating up winter.

Austen Kroll is dishing on his steamy Winter House hookup with co-star Ciara Miller ahead of tonight's big premiere. And E! News already revealed via an exclusive sneak peek at the new Bravo series, Southern Charm's Austen and Summer House's Ciara waste no time getting hot and heavy after moving into the Winter House together.

"You show up to the house and I'm really just looking to have fun and to get away from Charleston really and to have fun with my friends in the mountains," Austen told E! News exclusively. "Ciara and I did kind of—not immediately—but pretty quickly hit it off. I was just attracted to her of course and just her sense of humor I guess, we really clicked on that. The fact that I could make her laugh on command is key."

But as the Winter House trailer already teased, things get complicated for Austen when Lindsay Hubbard admits to him, "I'm in love with you." Austen says even he was shocked to find himself in a love triangle.