Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock Appears to Address Drama With Jesy Nelson and Nicki Minaj

Watch : Nicki Minaj Seems to SLAM Little Mix Amid Jesy Nelson Scandal

It's her party and she'll speak if she wants to.

Over the weekend, Little Mix member Leigh-Anne Pinnock marked her 30th birthday with a celebration alongside fiancé Andre Gray. But in a new video obtained by The Mirror, the singer appeared to deliver a speech during her party that raised a few eyebrows.

"I'm 30 years old," she told the crowd. "I know my character, you know my character, anyone that meets me knows my f--king character. That's all I care about."

Fans began to speculate that Leigh-Anne's message could be a response to the drama she has faced with Nicki Minaj and former bandmate Jesy Nelson.

It all began when Jesy dropped a new song called "Boyz" with Nicki on Oct. 7. The new track started to become overshadowed by unverified screenshots of Leigh-Anne allegedly going after Jesy in a TikTok star NoHun's DMs.