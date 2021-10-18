Kourtney & TravisCeleb CouplesTV ScoopShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock Appears to Address Drama With Jesy Nelson and Nicki Minaj

While celebrating her 30th birthday over the weekend, Leigh-Ann Pinnock defended her character leaving fans convinced she was addressing the drama surrounding Jesy Nelson and Nicki Minaj.

It's her party and she'll speak if she wants to.

Over the weekend, Little Mix member Leigh-Anne Pinnock marked her 30th birthday with a celebration alongside fiancé Andre Gray. But in a new video obtained by The Mirror, the singer appeared to deliver a speech during her party that raised a few eyebrows.

"I'm 30 years old," she told the crowd. "I know my character, you know my character, anyone that meets me knows my f--king character. That's all I care about."

Fans began to speculate that Leigh-Anne's message could be a response to the drama she has faced with Nicki Minaj and former bandmate Jesy Nelson

It all began when Jesy dropped a new song called "Boyz" with Nicki on Oct. 7. The new track started to become overshadowed by unverified screenshots of Leigh-Anne allegedly going after Jesy in a TikTok star NoHun's DMs.

In the messages, which E! News has not independently verified, Leigh-Anne allegedly asked NoHun to make a video about Jesy "being a black fish," referring to someone pretending to be or acting Black when they're not.

Getty Images

After hearing about the messages, Nicki went on Instagram Live with Jesy where she defended her collaborator without explicitly mentioning Little Mix by name.

"Print them text messages out, bust your ass open and shove it up your motherf--king ass. OK?" Nicki said. "And stop trying to hurt people and kill people's lives and career."

As for Jesy, she has chosen not to bash anyone online. In fact, she wanted to apologize for anyone she offended with her latest project. "I personally want to say that my intention was never, ever to offend people of color with this video and my song because like I said, growing up as a young girl, this is the music that I listened to," Jesy said on Instagram Live. "These are the videos that I watched and thought were the best. For me personally, '90s R&B were the best years in music. I just wanted to celebrate that."

Jesy has previously spoken out about accusations of black fishing as she releases new music. In an interview with Vulture published on Oct. 8, Jesy said the chatter increased after leaving the girl group.

"The whole time I was in Little Mix I never got any of that," Jesy said. "And then I came out of [the band] and people all of a sudden were saying it. I wasn't on social media around that time, so I let my team [deal with it], because that was when I'd just left. But I mean, like, I love Black culture. I love Black music. That's all I know; it's what I grew up on."

"I'm very aware that I'm a white British woman," she added. "I've never said that I wasn't."

