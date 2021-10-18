Get to Know the Shocking 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Cast

Watch : "90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days" Season 5 Sneek Peek

Ready to make it or break it.

Beloved TLC dating series 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days follows international couples at the start of their K-1 visa journey, before any engagements or "I do's"...which means, as fans well know, that truly just about anything can happen. Which pairs will get down on one knee, and which will vow instead to never step foot abroad again?

This new crop of couples is making a series of franchise firsts ahead of the season five premiere on Sunday, Dec. 12.

Nigerian rapper Usman AKA Sojaboy returns with a new senior love interest after tying the knot last season with muse "Baby Girl" Lisa and promptly divorcing soon thereafter. Usman's influencer status led to him connecting with San Diego, Calif.-based divorcee Kim, who is traveling to Tanzania to finally meet Usman in person as he films a music video.

The 90 Day franchise also follows its first differently-abled couple as Russian little person Alina virtually reconnects with childhood friend Caleb to see if things can turn romantic IRL.