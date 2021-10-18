Disney Holiday 2021 Merch Is Here to Bring Some Early Holiday Cheer

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
'Tis the season to be jolly! Halloween is still another week or so away, but it's never too early to start thinking about the holidays. If you're a big Disney fan like us, we have all the holiday goodies you'll want to snag before everyone else does.
Disney's Holiday Shop for 2021 is now open with tons of cute holiday-themed must-haves. From advent calendars the whole family can enjoy to cute and cozy pullovers you'll be wearing all season long, there's something in there for every Disney fan. We're really loving all the new Sketchbook Ornament Collection offerings for this year, especially this one with Baby Groot.
If you want to get a head start on the holidays, check out our Disney holiday faves below. Shop now before something you love sells out!
Mickey Mouse Icon Felt Wreath
This Mickey-shaped wreath will immediately put a smile on your visitors' face. It's made with felt and features a cute plaid bow and red and white bead accents.
Mickey Mouse Collectible Key 2021 Sketchbook Ornament
The Mickey Mouse Collectible Key 2021 Sketchbook Ornament will unlock all kinds of holiday magic this year.
Mickey Mouse Holiday Zip-Up Hoodie & Joggers
We are in love with this festive hoodie and matching jogger from Walt's Holiday Lodge Collection. The hoodie features a large Mickey Mouse appliqué on the back, while the diagonal plaid panels on the jogger make a nice stylish touch.
Stitch Holiday Cuddleez Plush
Shh, don't wake him up. This adorable Stich holiday plush is the perfect cuddle buddy for those cold winter nights. Everything from the Disney Cuddleez Plush Collection is super soft, and this one's no exception.
Chip 'n Dale Sketchbook Ornament
This Chip 'n Dale Sketchbook Ornament is double the cuteness. It's part of Disney's 2021 Sketchbook Ornaments Collection, and a total must-have for your Christmas tree this year.
Chip 'n Dale Holiday Throw Pillow
If you can't get enough of those mischievous chipmunks, you're going to love this Chip 'n Dale throw pillow.
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Chanukah Throw Pillow
This Hanukkah-themed throw pillow features a festive embroidered appliqué of Mickey and Minnie. One Disney shopper raved about luxurious it looks and feels. There's even a matching fleece throw we suggest getting as well!
Donald Duck Chip 'n Dale Holiday Pullover Sweatshirt and Lounge Pants
Don't be a Scrooge and snag this Donald Duck sweatshirt featuring Chip 'n Dale. Get the pullover and the lounge pants for a complete cozy look.
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Holiday Loungefly Mini Backpack
We love Loungefly mini backpacks for how cute and well made they are. This one features Mickey and Minnie cuddling on a ski lift as they go over Mickey's Ski Lodge and the Fantasyland Castle.
Mickey Mouse and Friends Disney Parks Wishables Plush Advent Calendar
Advent calendars are a fun way to count down to Christmas with the entire family. If you're a fan of the Disney Park Wishable plush toys, this is one advent calendar you need this holiday season! It's a limited release and guaranteed to sell out quick.
Minnie Mouse Holiday Knit Cardigan Sweater
We love cute cardigans almost as much as we love Disney. This adorable cocoon-style cardigan features soft chenille knit with sparkling thread accents and a Minnie Mouse holiday appliqué. You'll be reaching for this one all the time.
BaubleBar Holiday Cheer Disney Earring Set
Shine bright this holiday season with the Holiday Cheer Disney Earring Set from BaubleBar. This set of four includes Mickey, Minnie, Donald and Daisy in a holiday variation of their BFF Stud Set.
Mickey Mouse Cardigan Knit Sweater for Adults
You'll be nice and warm all winter long in this cozy knit cardigan. Its design is similar to a spirit jersey with huge "Mickey" lettering across the back.
Mickey Mouse and Friends Holiday Serving Bowl
This speckled serving bowl from Walt's Holiday Lodge Collection reminds us that "Christmas is happier together."
Santa Mickey Mouse Costume for Baby
Your holiday photos will be extra adorable this year when you get this Santa Mickey Mouse Costume for your little one.
