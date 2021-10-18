How Michelle Young's Job Helped Her Spot Red Flags on The Bachelorette

Sometimes grown men still act like middle schoolers.
Thankfully, Michelle Young is putting her experience as a fifth grade teacher to good use in season 18 of The Bachelorette, premiering Tuesday, Oct. 19. "There's going to be one or two people who are not there for the right reasons," Michelle exclusively revealed during E! News' Daily Pop on Oct. 18. "For me, I just wanted to be able to identify them."
Women's intuition plus Michelle's profession made her uniquely equipped to spot especially unsuitable suitors. "I can see lies coming from across the classroom," Michelle joked. "It helped me out a little bit."
And, her sexy contestants aren't fooling anyone—including Bachelorette co-hosts Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe.
"Women do have intuition," Kaitlyn stated. "Look at the past Bachelorettes and how many times their first impression rose has been the guy they end up being engaged to."
She teased, "I think what shocked me was we saw right out of the gate somebody who was clearly there for a calculated plan. We botched that pretty quick."
Tayshia hinted at a "jaw-dropper" night one revelation, but assured fans that Michelle makes up her own mind about which men to keep and which to send home.
"It's really her journey and her decision and she's an amazing woman with a great intuition herself," Tayshia noted. "We kind of just leave it up to her."
To Michelle, past Bachelorettes Kaitlyn and Tayshia encouraged her to be vulnerable and "surrender" to the process. Michelle concluded, "I am very happy just how this entire experience went. I have learned so much about myself, about what I'm looking for."
The Bachelorette premieres Tuesday, Oct. 19 at 8 p.m. on ABC.