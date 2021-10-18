Megan Fox Weighs In on Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's "Karmic Bond"

Watch : Megan Fox Admits It Was "Nerve-Wracking" to Rock THAT VMA Dress

If there's anyone who's had front-row tickets to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's romance, it's been Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox.

The pairs have emerged as two of 2021's hottest couples and, luckily for fans, they know each other thanks in part to MGK and Travis' longtime bond. As friends and collaborators, it's no surprise their famous significant others have also gotten close over the last year as a result of their frequent hangouts. So who better to ask about Kourtney's red-hot romance with Travis than Megan?

"I think they're just a perfect match for each other because they have a karmic bond with each other," the actress, who recently collaborated with boohoo on a new collection, told E! News exclusively in September. "They are soulmates. They love each other and they have a really intense connection."

And if there were any doubts over Megan's words, Travis did just pop the question. The Blink-182 drummer proposed to Kourtney at the Rosewood Miramar Beach hotel in Montecito, Calif. on Sunday, Oct. 17 as the sun was setting.

"Travis escorted Kourtney down to the beach, where he had red and white florals set up in the shape of a heart. It looked very romantic," an eyewitness described to E! News. "I could see Kourtney smiling from ear to ear and put her hand over her mouth looking surprised."