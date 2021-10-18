Sex and the City Author Candace Bushnell Says TV Show Was "Not Very Feminist"

Watch : "Sex and the City" Cast 21 Years Ago: Live From E! Rewind

Candace Bushnell is sharing how she really feels about the TV show Sex and the City.

The author, who wrote the book Sex and the City, gave her take on HBO's adaptation during a recent interview with the New York Post.

"I don't look at the TV show the way other people look at it," she explained. "I don't parse every little bit. It's a great show, it's really funny. But there are fans who…it's like, that show really guides them."

Finding their own Mr. Big, she continued, should not be viewers' main goal. "The reality is, finding a guy is maybe not your best economic choice in the long term," Bushnell added. "Men can be very dangerous to women in a lot of different ways. We never talk about this, but that's something that women need to think about: You can do a lot less…when you have to rely on a man. The TV show and the message were not very feminist at the end. But that's TV. That's entertainment. That's why people should not base their lives on a TV show."