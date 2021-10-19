Kenya Moore’s Amazon Fashion Picks Are Festive & Affordable

We included these products chosen by Kenya Moore because we think you'll like her picks. Kenya is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
"Listen, girls want options, right?" Kenya Moore asked during a recent Amazon Live stream. The Dancing With the Stars contestant explained, "We don't want to have five pieces in our wardrobe struggling to figure out what to wear with what. We want options, OK?"
Kenya elaborated, "What I'm giving you today are options at an affordable price. I. Love. Options. I don't like the feeling of always having to spend so much on your outfits. It just goes back to do you feel good in it?" Describing her Amazon fashion picks, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star said, "It looks good, it feels good on me, I feel good in it, and no, I didn't spend a lot of money. That's why I love Amazon." Those sentiments are so relatable. Kenya's Amazon style picks are just what you need to revamp your wardrobe, at an affordable price, of course.
Caracilia Women Turtleneck Long Sleeve Knit Pullover Sweater Bodycon Mini Dress
"You know when you want to look dressed up without doing too much, looking like you're just pulled together but didn't really think about it? That's why I love this sweater dress. I love love love a sweater dress. First of all, it's getting cold outside. I want to be cool, but I want to be comfortable. I want to feel good, but just relax. This dress has a contoured fitting in the middle. It's a beautiful burgundy color and it's got a little mock turtleneck situation happening. This dress is so cute, OK? It's got these beautiful little bell sleeves and then it kind of tapers at the end. It comes a little bit over my knee. It's like a bear hug. I know you can't feel this, but this is so soft on my skin."
"I can wear this with anything and put on my beautiful black boots with it or I can do a beautiful strappy shoe. This dress comes in different colors. This is something that I live in. Things like this, you throw it on to pick up your kid at school, to go on a date. It's easy, it's breezy. I'm telling you that this something that is a staple because I don't like to overthink about what I'm going to wear." This dress is available in 13 colors.
Chinese Laundry Women's Krafty Knee High Boot
"Look at this gorgeous boot. This boot is an alligator print. It has a chunky heel, which means it's comfortable. Whenever you see a chunky heel, that is your signal to look sexy and cute while being comfortable. This goes to the knee and goes so beautifully with this sweater dress."
Cable Stitch Women's Stripe Ribbed Dress
"This I love because it's easy. It's got these different colors in it. There are so many options for you to pair with this. I love how it comes to the middle of your calf. You could just wear a bootie with this and you would be outstanding. It's such a warm, cozy, cute outfit. You can go anywhere in this and look so outstanding."
The Drop Women's Faux Leather Pull-On Jogger
"You know when you just want to be cool and have something baggy on and just feel really good in it without being too over the top? I've got some pants for you. These comfy pants are a PVC or vegan leather. These I love because they're so supple. They're so soft. They have an elastic band. This is a beautiful pair of creamy, off-white, buttery soft, gorgeous, loose-fitting pants. You can pair this with anything. You can pair this with black, white, grey, checkered patterns. I can throw this on with so many other things, like a comfy sweater." These joggers also come in black.
Lanzom Womens Classic Wide Brim Floppy Panama Hat
"I've got a hat for you guys. How cool is this hat? I love it with the cream pants and a sweater. This hat with heeled booties is a great look."
This hat is available in 34 colors. It has 10,900+ five-star reviews from happy Amazon shoppers.
Stupmarty Women's Boots
"I love this bootie. I love a bootie like this because sometimes you don't want to go full monty with a sleek stiletto heel and you don't want to do too much. This is giving you everything you need in your life without doing too much. You must have a pair of chunky booties in black for your wardrobe in fall and winter. This is a staple. This will get you in and out of work, the carpool, a date, dinner, anything. You can do anything in this bootie. This is about maybe a three-inch heel. This is everything. This is my must-have if you are going to buy one thing. Please, you need this in your life." These are available in eight variations.
Commando Women's Perfect Control Faux Leather Leggings
"I love these pants. These are my Commando black leggings. I can move in these. They're high-waisted. I like to tuck my tank inside because I like to see a waist line. Also, they're long. I'm 5'10. I need the length. I love that they're so soft and so stretchy. That is a staple. You need this in your life. They're super stretchy. It's like a four-way stretch. Super stretchy. I love these for curvy girls because when you bend over you won't expose your undies." These leggings are also available in other colors.
Fashare Womens High Heels
"These are suede. They have a little bow in the back. I love that they give you this little, extra strap around the ankle to keep your foot in place. The heel isn't too high, but I actually really like this heel and I appreciate the little bow in the back. They're sexy, cute, and you can wear something super basic with them. You can put these on with the leather leggings too. You can mix and match." These are available in 18 other colors.
ANRABESS Womens Turtleneck Long Pullover
"This is just such staple, soft, and comfy. You can pair this with the leggings. This is a great first date sweater with a gorgeous bag and boots."
This sweater has 11,900+ five-star reviews. It's also available in 28 other colors.
ALDO Greenwald Crossbody Bag
"Don't faint everyone, OK? Yes, this bag is everything. How cute is this bag? Look at this. This detail on this bag, how yummy is that? That is so gorgeous, right?" This bag is available in seven additional colors/prints.
Romwe Women's Elegant One Shoulder Sleeveless Split Hem Satin Party Cocktail Midi Dress
"If it's a third date and you like the person, you're getting along. It's casual, but you're feeling it, you know? Third date time: bam. Yesssss. Yes, third date. She has a slit, she has one shoulder, she has body ody ody. You see this slit? And she's soft and she's stretchy. She is fire, OK!? This again, is a staple. This dress is fire. She's got a zipper on the side so you can easily get in and out of it."
"How do you want to wear this? You can do this in several ways. I love this dress. Oh my god. You can make it a little bit more casual and throw your little hat on. Or you can make it a little sexier by going with your stiletto shoe that gives you a long leg. You can easily wear the tall, over-the-knee boot with that. This dress is thick. I have some cellulite and I don't feel like I need Spanx underneath because it just smooths everything out."
Verdusa Women's Zip Up Back Sequin Glitter Slim Fitted Crop Tee Top
"What I love about this is that it's festive. It has a zipper in the back, so you can easily get it on and off. I love a pop of color. This is so sexy. It's just so beautiful on really any skin tone. She's cropped. I like the way it fits. I like that the sleeves are long. I like that it just hits me at the tummy right above the belly button." There are a few other colors to choose from as well.
Grace Karin Womens Casual High Waist Pencil Pants with Bow-Knot Pockets for Work
"Wear a crop top with these loose-fitting, kind of baggy pants with a tie, and some stilettos. To me, that's everything. These pants can go anywhere. I love pants like this. Actually, I prefer pants like this with a stiletto."
These pants have 11,200+ five-star reviews.
Dream Pairs Women's Oppointed-Mary Pump Shoe
"Who doesn't love a pop of color? This is the red, suede shoe. It's a beautiful stiletto for holiday fashion." This red is gorgeous, but there are other beautiful shades to choose from as well.
Big Dart Blouses for Women Fashion
"This is a beautiful houndstooth shirt. It's soft and comfy with buttons at the top. I love this. I would roll up the sleeves and just wear it casually with the red stiletto shoes and a cute, leather bag."
This top is available in many prints in solid colors and it has 5,600+ five-star Amazon reviews.
The Drop Women's Koko Quilted Flap Bag
"Look at how cute this bag is. You know what it's reminiscent of. I love how it has this pop with this gold chain. This gold chain you can wear short and you can carry the bag in your hand, very easy going, cute, little bag. It kind of looks like a Chanel bag and you will just look put-together. You can also wear the chain longer on your shoulder." This bag is also available in nude and brown.
ZESICA Women's Wrap V Neck Long Batwing Sleeve Belted Waist Ruffle Knitted Sweater Pullover Top
"This is so cool. This is one of my favorites. This is so soft. My god, this is so soft. This is like a hug. It's just so soft. I love the color, especially in the winter. I love a winter white. It has a tie that's gonna give you the waist that you want and you'll be set." This sweater is available in 13 other colors.
Verdusa Women's Elegant High Waist Satin A Line Flared Midi Skirt
"With a beautiful soft sweater, go with this caramel skirt. This silk skirt is giving, honey. She has this beautiful waist. Pair this with the short black booties and a little hat. You put it on with your little black bag, a complete outfit. You don't need to do too much. This is perfect for a date, perfect for hanging out with the kids, it's perfect for a lot of places. It's just easy to wear. You can be fashionable in a very effortless way. I love this skirt."
Angashion Women's Fuzzy Fleece Lapel Open Front Long Cardigan Coat
"I love this coat. These are your staples, this little caramel coat. Throw this on and it just wraps you with all this love. Do you see this color though? How beautiful is this color? It has pockets. Wear this with that beautiful hat. I would throw this on with that little black bag and those Commando leggings and black booties."
This coat comes in 17 colors and it has 5,100+ five-star reviews.
CHICWISH Women's Turn Down Shawl Collar Earth Tone Check Wool Blend Coat
"I love this little wrap coat. Black coats are basic. Do something that has this beautiful pattern. Give yourself fall. Throw this little coat on. It's got this little belt for you to cinch your waist. I love the colors in this. If you want to stand out, buy things like this." This coat is available in multiple patterns.
Ursteel Layered Choker Necklaces for Women
"This is a little 'K.' You see that 'K'? That is beautiful, right?" This necklace has 2,700+ five-star reviews from Amazon shoppers.
Momol Sideways Initial Necklace 18K Gold Plated Stainless Steel
"I also love this large 'K' necklace. This is what makes an outfit." This necklace has 5,700+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Pavoi 14K Gold Colored Lightweight Chunky Open Hoops
"You need some hoops. These hoops are gold and they're like a statement. How beautiful are these? So pretty." These also come in rose gold and silver.
These hoops have 23,400+ five-star Amazon reviews. Summer House star Paige DeSorbo included these earrings in her recent roundup of Amazon fashion recommendations and celebrity stylist Brad Goreski has recommended them as well.
Anne Klein Women's Diamond-Accented Bracelet Watch
"If you want to dress up for the holidays, wear a watch. Yeah, you can tell time on your phone, but what about telling time with this beautiful Ann Klein watch. Look at how beautiful it is. And it has a little diamond in it. It is never ever ever ever going to go out of style. Gold is a staple. It will never ever go out of style. It's worth the investment." This watch has 5,500+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Aobei Pearl 18K Gold Moon Star Lion Evil Eye Pendant Necklace
"This has a beautiful green eye in it. Look how gorgeous that is. You can layer. Don't be afraid to layer your necklaces." This necklace has 9,000+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Turandoss Dainty Layered Choker Necklace (3 Piece Set)
"Get this three pack of necklaces. They're gold. You can interchange them One has a pearl, one has a disc, and the other is just more simple with a little bar. Layer them to create a look that's polished and finished." This set has 8,400+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Fifata Acrylic Earrings (9 Pairs)
"This pack has beautiful earrings including gold and unexpected pops of color. It doesn't cost a lot of money. Treat yourself. You deserve it." This 9-pair earring set has 3,200+ five-star Amazon reviews.
JewelryPalace 14K Gold Plated 925 Sterling Silver Rings (3 Piece Set)
"I love this set of rings. As you know, I'm not wearing a wedding ring anymore, but let me tell you how pretty this is. Look at how sparkly and pretty that is. This is a set of three." This set has 2,800+ five-star reviews from Amazon shoppers.
Tobatoba 6 Pieces Women Headbands
"If you just want to play and you want to have a little bit more fun with your hair, these are great if you're not having a good hair day or if you're not having a good edges day. This cute little leopard print just never goes out of style. It can change your whole vibe. It's so cute, right? I love a headband. This is a pack of six and some have pearls."
MaaMgic Womens Large Soft Cashmere Feel Pashmina Shawls
"I love this beautiful scarf. It's one of my favorites. You can do this scarf and it's amazing. These neutrals look so good with a few pops of color. It's affordable and highly-rated at your finger tips." This scarf comes in 17 other colors and it has 4,500+ five-star reviews.
Butaby Rectangle Sunglasses for Women
"You'll be ready for the paparazzi with these and a scarf." These sunglasses are available in many colors and they have 9,500+ five-star Amazon reviews.
