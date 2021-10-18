Succession's Sarah Snook Reveals She Married Comedian Dave Lawson

Watch : "Succession" Star Sarah Snook Talks Top Globes Moments

For Sarah Snook, the month of February has become extra special—and for a reason much bigger than Valentine's Day.

The Succession star, who graced the November cover of Vogue Australia, revealed in the outlet's cover story that she's been sitting on a little blissful secret: She and Australian comedian Dave Lawson tied the knot in an intimate ceremony earlier this year.

"At the beginning of the pandemic last year, I got locked down in Melbourne with one of my best mates and we fell in love," she explained to publication of her now-husband. "We've been friends since 2014, lived together, traveled together, always excited to see each other, but totally platonic. We've just never been single at the same time. I proposed and we got married in my backyard."

One of the witnesses at the February ceremony, which took place at her home in Brooklyn, included her Succession co-star Ashley Zukerman (who plays Nate Sofrelli).