Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Are Engaged
RHOA's Falynn Guobadia Is Engaged to Jaylan Banks

Two months after announcing her pregnancy, The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Falynn Guobadia and Jaylan Banks are officially engaged on Oct. 18. Read the Bravo star’s sweet message.

Watch: "RHOA": Falynn Guobadia Reacts to Porsha's Engagement to Ex-Husband

He put a ring on it!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Falynn Guobadia announced her engagement to boyfriend Jaylan Banks via Instagram on Oct. 18. "I said YES!!!" Falynn captioned a pic showing off her new rock. "I have no clue how @itsjaylanbanks pulled this big surprise off but I have not stopped balling my eyes out. I love you baby. #PerfectlyPina." 

Falynn and Jaylan confirmed their romance earlier this year, and announced on Aug. 17 that they are expecting a baby together. "We're adding another little one to the crazy bunch," Falynn gushed in a YouTube video. "It is Jaylan's first baby, so welcome aboard."

Falynn already has three sons with ex-husband Simon Guobadia, whom she was married to for two years before they confirmed their divorce in April. Just one month later, Falynn's RHOA co-star Porsha Williams revealed she was engaged to Simon. "At this time, I am focusing on finalizing my divorce and healing. Sending positivity to all of you," Falynn said at the time in an exclusive statement to E! News.

Now, Falynn is focused on welcoming her fourth child and tying the knot again. 

"You are an amazing father figure the boys," Falynn applauded her husband-to-be Jaylan. 

She added in their pregnancy announcement video, "I love being a boy mom...wouldn't take it back for the world...but it is time for the good lord to bless me [with a girl]."

Jaylan gushed, "I'm as ready as I can ever be. I've always wanted to have some type of father figure in my life, so I'm giving back to the boys what I've never received...I'm ready to start the new adventure with you."

