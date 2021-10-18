RHOA's Falynn Guobadia Is Engaged to Jaylan Banks

Watch : "RHOA": Falynn Guobadia Reacts to Porsha's Engagement to Ex-Husband

He put a ring on it!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Falynn Guobadia announced her engagement to boyfriend Jaylan Banks via Instagram on Oct. 18. "I said YES!!!" Falynn captioned a pic showing off her new rock. "I have no clue how @itsjaylanbanks pulled this big surprise off but I have not stopped balling my eyes out. I love you baby. #PerfectlyPina."

Falynn and Jaylan confirmed their romance earlier this year, and announced on Aug. 17 that they are expecting a baby together. "We're adding another little one to the crazy bunch," Falynn gushed in a YouTube video. "It is Jaylan's first baby, so welcome aboard."

Falynn split from husband Simon Guobadia, whom she was married to for two years before they confirmed their divorce in April. Just one month later, Falynn's RHOA co-star Porsha Williams revealed she was engaged to Simon. "At this time, I am focusing on finalizing my divorce and healing. Sending positivity to all of you," Falynn said at the time in an exclusive statement to E! News.