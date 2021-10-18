NHL Player Jimmy Hayes' Widow Says She's "Shocked" After Cause of Death Revealed

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2021

Jimmy Hayes' loved ones are finally getting closure after his stunning death.

The NHL player, who passed away on Aug. 23 at the age of 31, died of "acute intoxication due to the combined effects of fentanyl and cocaine," the Massachusetts state medical examiner confirmed to E! News on Sunday, Oct. 17. The death was ruled to be accidental.

Jimmy's widow, Kristen Hayes, told the Boston Globe in a story published on Oct. 17 that she was "completely shocked" by the official cause of death. Kristen is raising the couple's two sons, Beau, 2, and Mac, 5 months.

"I was so certain that it had nothing to do with drugs," she said. "I really thought it was a heart attack or anything that wasn't that [drugs]... It didn't make any sense, so it was hard. I was hoping to get a different phone call when they called. I was hoping to get some clarity, and I was shocked to hear that it was that... He never showed any signs of a struggle at home.''