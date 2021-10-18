See Kourtney Kardashian's Massive Diamond Engagement Ring From Travis Barker

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Twinning in NYC

This bling is truly fit for a Kardashian!

Travis Barker is officially engaged to Kourtney Kardashian after he popped the question on the beach during a trip to Montecito, Calif., on Oct. 17. She shared photos of the picture-perfect moment on Instagram, along with the caption, "forever."

But it was Travis' 15-year-old daughter, Alabama Barker, that revealed the stunning engagement ring Travis gave his bride-to-be. Alabama captured the family's celebratory dinner after the proposal and shared behind-the-scenes details with her followers, including one pic of Kourt's giant ring, featuring a massive oval diamond.

"So happy for you guys," Alabama wrote. "I love u both!"

The photo showed her rocker dad, in a black and white striped shirt, giving Kourtney a kiss on the cheek as she flashed a big smile (and that ring!).

Kim Kardashian later posted a video zooming in on the rock, with the caption, "KRAVIS FOREVER."