Paris Hilton Celebrates Fabulous Bridal Shower With Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Cast

Paris Hilton's latest bridal party is far from the simple life.

Before the reality TV personality gets ready to walk down the aisle to marry fiancé Carter Reum—to whom she got engaged in February—she's going above and beyond with her celebrations.

Case in point? On Saturday, Oct. 16, the "Nothing in This World" singer enjoyed a fabulous bridal shower with her nearest and dearest, which included some familiar faces from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Paris' mom Kathy Hilton and aunt Kyle Richards attended the special occasion, while Garcelle Beauvais, Dorit Kemsley and Crystal Kung Minkoff joined in on the fun.

"Celebrating @parishilton bridal shower today," Kyle captioned her Instagram, alongside a collage of photos that captured the fanciful event.

In one image, Kathy and Kyle showed off their stylish attire. The socialite's mom wore a blush pink dress with a floral design, with Kyle opting for a similar vibe wearing a multicolored floral dress.