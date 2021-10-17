Gabby PetitoCeleb CouplesTV ScoopShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Kate Middleton Stuns Again in Regal Gown From 10 Years Ago at Earthshot Prize Ceremony

Kate Middleton, who has no problem re-wearing her gorgeous styles in public, turned heads again with a regal 2011 gown at the inaugural Earthshot Prize ceremony.

Talk about a royal blast from the past!

On Saturday, Oct. 16, Kate Middleton accompanied Prince William to the inaugural Earthshot Prize ceremony in London while wearing a very special recycled look, which was slightly amended to look even more dazzling. The Duchess of Cambridge attended the award show wearing a bespoke short-sleeve, boat neck lavender gown by late designer Alexander McQueen, paired with a sparkling belt. William wore a dark green velvet suit.

Kate, who has often recycled outfits worn to public engagements, had debuted her dress, then worn with a white belt, while attending a British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) reception in Los Angeles with William during their first joint overseas tour in July 2011, three months after their royal wedding. The star-studded gala, attended by the likes of Tom Hanks, Jennifer Lopez, Nicole Kidman and Paul Rudd, marked the pair's formal introduction to Hollywood as a couple.

The Earthshot Prize, an initiative from the Royal Foundation, honors five winners for their efforts to help the environment. Emma Watson and Emma Thompson also attended the ceremony.

Kevork Djansezian/ Samir Hussein/Getty Images

Last week, William promoted the award ceremony in his first Instagram Q&A, saying, "I think this prize needs to be highlighting those individuals, giving them a platform, giving them a profile to present their solution and show people that we can actually fix this stuff. And ultimately, I want my children's future to be better than what we currently have at the moment, as we all do."

Samir Hussein/WireImage

During the Q&A, the Duke of Cambridge also gave a sweet shout-out to daughter Princess Charlotte, the second-eldest of his and Kate's three children.

 

