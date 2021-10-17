Food Network Star Anne Burrell Is Married to Stuart Claxton

You butter believe it: Anne Burrell is officially off the market!
The Food Network star, who hosted Secrets of a Restaurant Chef and co-hosted Worst Cooks in America, married her fiancé, ad sales marketer, Stuart Claxton, on Saturday, Oct. 16. The reality TV personality shared the exciting wedding news on Instagram, writing, "And just like that…my wedding weekend is here."
"I get to marry my Prince Charming this weekend!!" she gushed, alongside a photo of her and the groom sharing a sweet kiss. "He finally arrived!! And I'm the luckiest girl in the world."
According to People, Anne and Stuart tied the knot with their loved ones by their side at the Windridge Estates Redbarn 20 in Cazenovia, N.Y.—the chef's hometown.
"I can't believe it's really here. It's kind of surreal," Anne told the magazine early on Saturday. "We feel so much love and support from everyone who's coming."
Anne posted a sneak peek of her wedding party, which included fellow celebrity cook Rachael Ray.
"My beautiful bridesmaids!!" she captioned her Instagram, posing alongside her gal pals. "I feel so grateful to have such an AMAZING group of smart, strong, funny and just AMAZING people around me. I am truly a #luckygirl!!!"
According to the outlet, Anne's ceremony was straight out of a fairytale as she arrived down the aisle in a horse and carriage. The bride also dazzled in a wedding dress by Carolina Herrera, which featured white floral embroidery and an elegant tulle design.
"I've loved Carolina Herrera forever because I feel like she knows how to dress real women," Anne explained to People. "You don't have to be a stick figure, which I'm clearly not, but it still makes you feel beautiful and dreamy."
The groom looked just as suave, wearing a black tuxedo from Ralph Lauren's Purple Label and bright orange Nike sneakers. Anne described Stuart's choice of shoes, saying, "I wanted it to be fun, and have a sense of whimsy."
The newlyweds, who got engaged in April 2020 after meeting on the dating app Bumble in 2018, revealed they won't have a traditional honeymoon. Instead, Anne explained that she's excited to spend some downtime with her husband.
"The thought of having a wedding up here, then getting home, turning around and going somewhere else is just so overwhelming to me," she admitted, before adding, "So I'm very happy to just have some home time, and enjoy newlywed bliss at home for a little while."