Adele Has Hilarious Reaction When It's Suggested Her New Album Will Compete With Ed Sheeran's

Adele is promoting her long-awaited new album, 30 and when it is released, it will compete with another popular artist's new record.

Oct 16, 2021
MusicAdeleEd Sheeran
Adele is not afraid of some friendly competition.

During a remote interview on the U.K.'s Heart Radio show Heart Breakfast this week, the singer had a hilarious reaction when told that her long-awaited new album, 30, will be released a few weeks after music from a fellow fan-favorite pop star.

"Ed Sheeran's got an album coming out as well on the same time," co-host Jamie Theakston said.

Adele replied, "On the 19th?" and Jamie responded, "Well, not the 19th. Don't panic."

The singer then said, "Oh, I ain't panicking," and let out a big laugh before joking, "He can panic!"

Adele added, "I love Ed, I love Ed, and I really love his wife, Cherry."

Ed's upcoming album, =, the follow-up to his 2017 record ÷, is set for release on Oct. 29. Adele's album 30, which follows 2015's 25, will drop on Nov. 19.

"Adele is the one person who's sold more records than me in the past 10 years," Ed told British GQ in 2017. She's the only person I need to sell more records than. That's a big f--king feat because her last album sold 20 million. But if I don't set her as the benchmark then I'm selling myself short."

He continued, "I'm not in competition [creatively] because we all sit in our own lanes, but once the creative product is out there is a race to the finish line."

This fall is set to be a exciting time for pop music fans, as not only will Adele and Ed drop new music but so will Taylor SwiftEd's friend and collaborator, who has also hung out with Adele beforetweeted in September that the new version of her 2012 album Red will drop on Nov. 12, "a week earlier than scheduled."

30 was inspired by Adele's recent divorce from Simon Konecki, father of their 8-year-old son Angelo. Earlier this week, the record's first single, "Easy on Me," was released. 

In another recent interview, with the U.K.'s Capital FM radio show Capital Breakfast, the singer revealed that she played her new album in advance for rapper Drake last year.

"I'm like, 'Do you think this is like, what people want, or not want?'" she said, "and he was like, 'Absolutely.'"

