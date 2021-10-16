Gabby PetitoCeleb CouplesTV ScoopShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Sarah Jessica Parker Updates the Iconic Bodycon Dress She Wore in SATC for the Revival

Get ready to swoon over Sarah Jessica Parker's latest style moment from the And Just Like That revival.

And Just Like That...

Sarah Jessica Parker has Sex and the City fans swooning over her latest fashion moment as Carrie Bradshaw.

While filming the upcoming revival series, And Just Like That, in New York City's lower Manhattan area on Thursday, Oct. 14, the actress dropped jaws in a stunning baby blue bodycon dress by Norma Kamali.

The asymmetrical design, which featured a sexy one-shoulder top, hugged Sarah's curves with its sleek ruching. She accessorized the scene-stealing outfit with an oversized beige blazer and dazzling peep-toe heels by Aquazzura that were embellished with sparkly silver crystals.

As for Sarah's glam? The A-lister kept it simple and chic with a slick bun that was parted in the middle and appeared to have very minimal makeup on.

Of course, costume designer Molly Rogers and co-costume designer Danny Santiago are the masterminds behind the new show's fashion, which fans will get to see this December when And Just Like That premieres on HBO Max.

photos
Sex and the City Revival: Everything We Know So Far

Sarah's recent style moment looked reminiscent of the iconic bodycon dress Carrie wore in the original series back in the '90s. In the second season of SATC, Carrie upgraded the little black dress by wearing a form-fitting charcoal mini-dress.

The rest, as they say, is history!

Take a look at the show-stopping blue dress the HBO star recently donned. Plus, see all of the other major fashion moments from the upcoming series in our gallery below!

