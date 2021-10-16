Britney Spears Says She's "Staying Clear" Of Music Industry Now That She's Gaining Freedom

For more than a year, fans have heard that Britney Spears does not want to work anymore, and now, she's confirmed it's true.
While the pop star's father Jamie Spears is no longer a conservator of her estate or person, Britney explained on Instagram that she is "staying clear of the business" for the foreseeable future.
Yet, Britney appears to be conflicted about the decision, saying that working "is all I've ever known my whole life … which is why this is so very confusing for me."
Though the star previously said she's feeling more hopeful lately, she admitted in this post that it's a difficult time as well. "I'll just be honest and say I've waited so long to be free from the situation I'm in," she wrote. "And now that it's here I'm scared to do anything because I'm afraid I'll make a mistake !!!"
"For so many years I was always told if I succeeded at things, it could end … and it never did !!!" the 39-year-old singer shared. "I worked so hard but now that it's here and getting closer and closer to ending I'm very happy but there's a lot of things that scare me!!!"
One example is her fear of the paparazzi, whom she described as "creepy." As she explained, "I don't like that they try to scare me and jump out like they do ... it's like they want me to do something crazy!!!"
"So like I said I'm fearful of doing something wrong ... so I won't be posting as much in a world where it's our liberty to be free, it's a shame !!!" Britney continued. "I started experiencing that when I got the keys to my car for the first time 4 months ago and it's been 13 years !!!!"
The "Lucky" singer added that she wishes she "lived in another country," but since she can't, she's finding "joy" in new ways. This year, she said she's decided to celebrated Christmas early, saying, "why not ???!!! I believe any reason to find more joy in life is a good idea … and it's no secret that I've been through it in the past … so I might have to do things a little differently from now on !!!"
Britney then said, "Lord have mercy on my family's souls if I ever do an interview."
Andy Cohen and more followers gave her some support, with the Watch What Happens Live host commenting, "We are all rooting for you!"
A source close to Britney recently told E! News the pop star is still "very, very angry and hurt" by her family, especially Jamie Lynn Spears.
"She feels like Jamie Lynn totally abandoned her and let her down in the fight of her life. They were best friends and everything to each other for so long," the source shared. "She asked for support, and feels like Jamie Lynn turned her back on her and couldn't be bothered."
E! News didn't hear back from Jamie Lynn's rep.
As for dad Jamie, his lawyer Vivian L. Thoreen defended his actions as conservator in a statement to E! News on Sept. 28. It read in part, "All of his actions were well within the parameters of the authority conferred upon him by the court." She said he has "devoted his life to helping Britney."
E! News reached out to Jamie's lawyer regarding Britney's latest Instagram post, but didn't hear back.