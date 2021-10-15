Eve Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Husband Maximillion Cooper

Watch : Is Hoda Kotb Adopting Another Baby?! She Says...

Eve is preparing to welcome a little valentine.

The 42-year-old announced she and husband Maximillion Cooper are expecting their first child together on Friday, Oct. 15. She shared a photo of her growing belly to Instagram, captioning it, "Can you believe it @mrgumball3000 we finally get to tell everyone!!!!! You all know how long we've been waiting for this blessing!!! We get to meet our lil human February 2022."

Maximillion wrote on his own Instagram that he's "very excited" to finally share the news with the world.

Their little one will join older siblings, Lotus, 19, Jagger, 17, Cash, 15, and Mini, 13, who Maximillion welcomed with his ex-wife, Julie Brangstrup.

Eve previously told People that it "took years" to adjust to being a step-mother. "In the beginning, when I first met my husband, then-boyfriend, I was like, 'This is never gonna last because you got four kids! How's this gonna work?'" she shared. "But then I met the kids and honestly was like 'Wow, kids are amazing.'"