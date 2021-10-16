Gabby PetitoCeleb CouplesTV ScoopShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

The 12 Best Beauty Deals at QVC’s Great Big Holiday Kickoff Event

Get a head start on holiday shopping and save big on BareMinerals, Peter Thomas Roth, L'Occitane and more.

By Kristine Fellizar Oct 16, 2021 12:00 PMTags
What are you up to this weekend? If it's not shopping, it will be. 

QVC is holding a Great Big Holiday Kickoff Event right now, and the beauty deals are so good. You can score Black Friday sale prices on a number of items like the Peter Thomas Roth Firmx 360 Eye Renewal and GoldLift Mask Set and a two-pack bundle of the top-rated IT Cosmetics CC+ Cream with SPF 50. Plus, every beauty item has the option for five Easy Pays right now. It really is the perfect time to get some holiday shopping done, or to stock up on beauty and skincare products you'll be using for the next few months. 

Whether you're looking for beauty tools, skincare products or makeup, we've rounded up the best deals you can score at QVC's Give Gorgeous Holiday Kickoff Event. Check those out below. 

Holiday 2021 Beauty Gift Sets You'll Want to Give and Receive

BareMinerals barePro Eyeshadow Stick 4-Piece Collection

Treat your friends (or yourself!) to these gorgeous eyeshadow sticks from BareMinerals. They're creamy, long-lasting, easy-to-use and the colors are all so pretty. 

$44
$34
QVC

Peter Thomas Roth Firmx 360 Eye Renewal & GoldLift Mask Set

Peter Thomas Roth products are some of the best out there. This set features the Firmx 360 Eye Renewal, which helps to improve the appearance of the eye area, and the 24K Gold Mask, which reduces fine lines and wrinkles to give your skin a brighter, youthful appearance. Right now, you can get this set for just $50, which is the same price you'll pay on Black Friday. 

$75
$50
QVC

Pop Sonic Spade Cleansing & Exfoliating Facial Device

The Pop Sonic facial cleanser was designed to make cleaning your face so much easier. It's easy-to-use, uniquely designed and comes in five cute color options.  

$89
$60
QVC

Tarte Lights, Camera, Lashes Mascara Set

Tarte's Lights, Camera, Lashes Mascara Set comes with four mascaras that can be gifted to friends or family members. The packaging is lovely and the mascara works really well at making your lashes look longer and thicker. 

 

$48
$39
QVC

Philosophy 16-Ounce Holiday Shower Gel Duo

This shower gel duo from Philosophy will get you in the holiday spirit right now. You can choose between give holiday scents, and they come in really cute gift bags. 

$40
$30
QVC

Peter Thomas Roth Mask to the Max

Save big on this set of three Peter Thomas Roth masks. The Cucumber Gel Mask will help to keep your skin hydrated, the 24K Gold Mask will give you an "opulent glow," and the Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Mask will soothe and energize your skin. All three are a must-have for the colder months.

$95
$79
QVC

BareMinerals Holiday Loose Mineral Veil Finishing Powder Duo

BareMinerals' Mineral Veil Finishing Powder has been one of our go-to products for years. These powders are very light and natural-looking. Right now, you can get this duo for the Black Friday sale price. 

$33
$27
QVC

NuFACE Trinity Facial Toning Device with a One Year Supply of Gels

The NuFACE Trinity is a multi-purpose skincare tool that works to improve fine lines and wrinkles. Not only do you get the device, you also get a year supply of gel primers.

$302
$249
QVC

BareMinerals Holiday Mineralist Gloss Balm Quad

BareMinerals' Mineralist Gloss Balm was made to be a hybrid of lip gloss and lip balm. It goes on glossy and is super moisturizing. With this holiday set, you get four to keep or share. 

$42
$34
QVC

Peter Thomas Roth Mega-Size Retinol Fusion PM Body Treatment

You'll be grateful you grabbed this once winter hits. The Peter Thomas Roth Retinol Fusion PM Body Moisturizing Treatment contains ceramides, shea butter, avocado oil and aloe to soften and soothe the skin. Get this in a mega size jar at a discounted price.

$114
$80
QVC

L'Occitane Almond Favorites Hand and Body 3-Piece Set

This 3-piece set from L'Occitane comes with three fan favorites: the Almond Shower Oil, the Almond Milk Veil, and the Almond Delicious Hands hand cream. These smell so delicious, you'll want to buy at least two sets for yourself. 

$100
$70
QVC

IT Cosmetics CC+ Cream Duo with SPF 50

This is one deal you definitely don't want to miss out on. The beloved IT Cosmetics CC+ Cream Duo with SPF 50 is a multi-purpose product that works as an anti-aging serum, primer, foundation and sunscreen. You get two full sizes for one really great price. 

$64
$53
QVC

Ready to get a head start on holiday shopping? Check out 21 Personalized Holiday Gifts for Everyone on Your List

