Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Are Engaged
17 Flattering Leggings to Help You Break a Sweat in Style

In honor of International Legging Day, we rounded up super cute legging styles from our favorite activewear brands.

By Emily Spain Oct 18, 2021 11:00 AMTags
Who else lives in leggings? Hopefully, we aren't the only ones.

Even though we don't always wear them for the purpose of working out, who can blame us for wanting to be in total comfort all day, every day! The stretchy and comfortable silhouette is the perfect middle ground between jeans and sweatpants. You can dress them up or down, and let's face it, leggings have become an acceptable way of dressing for most situations. Brunch with friends? Throw on a cute workout set. Dinner date? Wear some leather or sheeny leggings. Pilates class? Oh, you better believe we are wearing a fun pair of leggings to make those planks more bearable.

In honor of International Legging Day, we rounded up 15 cute, comfortable and flattering leggings from our favorite activewear brands like Year of Ours, Lululemon, Alo Yoga, Aerie and more. Scroll below to break a sweat in style!

10 Incredibly Chic Workout Sets You Won't Believe Are From Amazon

Offline The Hugger Crossover High Waisted Crackle Legging

If you've seen the viral TikTok videos, you know Aerie's crossover legging perfectly accentuates your waist, offers a slimming effect for your legs and gives your booty a lift. Not to mention, the crackled texture on this pair is a must for the holiday season.

$55
$39
Aerie

Nulu™ Colour Block High-Rise Tight

How cute is this new colorblock legging from Lululemon? Pair it with the matching top and you've got yourself a pretty chic outfit.

$118
Lululemon

Ultimate Stash Pocket Printed Capri

Available in sizes XXS-3X, these compressive and sweat-wicking leggings will comfortably hold everything in while you're breaking a sweat. How fun is this marble print?

$80
$60
Athleta

Year Of Ours Football Ribbed Lace-Up Legging

We are obsessed with the lace-up construction on these leggings by celeb-loved activewear brand Year of Ours. Complete the look with the matching sports bra!

$114
Urban Outfitters

Pulse Leggings

You can never have too many pairs of black leggings, especially when they have a high-waisted fit

$50
Gymshark

Zoom Crop Legging

Made for high sweat, high impact exercise, these leggings will help you get through the most grueling of workouts. Plus, they offer built-in UPF 50 sun protection!

$98
Outdoor Voices

Lifestyle Crossover Booty

If you want to look like you never miss leg or butt day, check Cute Booty Lounge's selection of flattering, body-hugging leggings. They're so comfy!

$79
Cute Booty Lounge

Flower Power Legging

Treat yourself to these super cute leggings and give back to a meaningful cause! 30% of proceeds from SheWarrior's Flower Power collection during the month of October will be donated to City of Hope.

$85
SheWarrior

Sara Leggings - Butterflies

We're a sucker for anything with butterflies! These leggings are so cute and flattering.

$60
$40
Lezat

A AGROSTE Women's High Waist Tummy Control Butt Lifting Stretchy Leggings

Better known as the viral TikTok booty-lifting leggings, these uber-stretchy leggings will make you look snatched.

$30
$16
Amazon

Spacedye Take Me Higher Long Legging

With temperatures cooling down, say goodbye to shorts and hello to long leggings. But, you can still show off your curves thanks to these flattering leggings by Beyond Yoga!

$98
Beyond Yoga

High-Waisted Seamless Jacquard Legging

If this isn't the most perfect fall legging, we don't know what is. Besides the on-trend colorway, this legging offers a second-skin feel with medium compression to help you conquer any workout.

VIP $15
Fabletics
Guest $66
Fabletics

Raspberry Geometric Hi-Shine Leggings

Sometimes all it takes is a little bit of courage and a pair of printed leggings to get you through a tough fitness class. We love this style from Terez!

$95
Terez

Set Active x Revolve Legging

With the holidays around the corner, you'll need a festive legging and sports bra to keep you motivated. We are obsessed with this forest green hue, but if green isn't your thing, Set Active offers tons of versatile colorways.

$65
Revolve

7/8 High-Waist Airlift Legging

On most days, you'll find us in these Alo leggings! They offer an unmatched sculpted and smooth look and feel. Sometimes we forget we are wearing leggings— they're that lightweight and comfortable!

$118
Alo Yoga

Le Ore Corso Crossover Legging

If you can't already tell, we love a crossover legging, and this one by Le Ore is no exception. Top off the look with the matching sports bra!

$88
Bandier

Colorfulkoala Women's Buttery Soft High Waisted Yoga Pants

How many five-star Amazon reviews does this buttery soft legging have, you ask? Just a casual 22,805! Need we say more?

$23
Amazon

Star Power Legging

Become the shining star of your fitness class before the workout starts with this high-waist legging.

$125
L*Space

Ready for more workout essentials? Check out these must-haves for your gym bag.

