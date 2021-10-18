Harry Potter’s Evanna Lynch Shares Her "Recovery Journey" After Eating Disorder in New Memoir

Watch : Tom Felton Talks Spooky Role & Answers "Harry Potter" Questions

Harry Potter alum Evanna Lynch is taking her talents from the stage to the page.

The 30-year-old actress will publish her first book this week, a memoir titled The Opposite of Butterfly Hunting: The Tragedy and The Glory of Growing Up. Lynch spoke exclusively to E! News about her experience writing such a personal piece, her perspective on recovery and healing after trauma and, of course, her days as the legendary Luna Lovegood.

"I really wanted to write this book for years," says Lynch of her literary debut, "just because I've been talking about these topics, these themes of parts of my life for a long time, but not really getting my message across, not really getting the complexity and nuance of the story across."

The memoir tells a complex coming-of-age story, and one Lynch says she recently sent both Emma Watson and J.K. Rowling a copy of. She also keeps in touch with Katie Leung from their Hogwarts days (Leung played Luna's fellow Ravenclaw, Cho Chang).