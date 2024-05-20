Inside Eminem and Hailie Jade Mathers' Private Father-Daughter Bond

Watch : Did Eminem Walk Daughter Alaina Down the Aisle? She Says…

Eminem shared in his 2002 hit "Cleanin' Out My Closet" that daughter "Hailie's gettin' so big now, you should see her, she's beautiful."

"But," he promised, "you'll never see her—she won't even be at your funeral!"

The apple of his eye, Hailie Jade Mathers, was only 6 then, giving her dad and mom—the rapper whose real name is Marshall Mathers and his ex-wife Kim—the final say in who saw her. And for most of her life, minus the small handful of baby pics that ended up in circulation, you did not see her and she most certainly did not go to your funeral.

But Hailie, who wed enterprise growth executive Evan McClintock May 18, has long since been queen of her own image—and she's got 3.2 million Instagram followers to show for it.

And though you'll see the occasional shot of Evan, the man she met while studying at Michigan State University, what you still won't see on the 28-year-old's well-curated page are pictures of the influencer and her dad together.

Even when they're both rooting for their hometown Detroit Lions at Ford Field, as they did during the NFL team's Oct. 8 win over the Carolina Panthers.