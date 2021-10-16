Score 50% Off Your Purchase During Old Navy's Giftober Sale

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Name a better pairing than a Saturday morning and a sale? We'll wait.
Today through 10/18, you score 50% off your purchase at Old Navy during their "Giftober" sale event. Not only can you treat yourself to some new fits, but you can get a head start on your holiday shopping.
Take advantage of active styles from $9, sweaters from $15 and save on matching holiday pajamas for the whole family! Since Old Navy has such a great selection of stylish must-haves, we scoured their site and rounded up 11 styles that you'll want to give and receive.
Scroll below to check out our picks and save!
Printed Flannel Long Utility Shacket for Women
If you have yet to buy a shacket, this one needs to be in your cart!
Fair Isle Crew-Neck Sweater for Women
It's almost holiday sweater time and this rib-knit crew neck is calling your name!
Oversized Soft-Brushed Topcoat for Men
This topcoat is one of those pieces you'll wear all season long, year after year. It goes with almost any outfit!
Gender-Neutral Holiday Matching Graphic Snug-Fit Pajama Set For Kids
Choose from six festive designs to rep during the holiday season. These cozy PJs will have your little ones looking ready for Santa's big day.
Speckled Cable-Knit Popcorn Sweater for Women
Add a pop of color to your wardrobe with this cable-knit sweater that comes in the loveliest pink hue. It's available in golden yellow, too!
Frost-Free Water-Resistant Hooded Puffer Jacket for Men
Prepare for the colder months with this water-resistant hooded puffer jacket! It features an adjustable drawstring, standing collar and warm micro performance fleece hood lining to keep you extra toasty.
Cozy Long-Sleeve Button-Front French Terry Jumpsuit for Girls
How adorable is this terry jumpsuit? Perfect for the little fashionista in your life.
Tapered Cargo Jogger Sweatpants for Men
For the man on your list who could use a new pair of pants in his rotation, these cargo joggers will be a welcome gift.
Long-Sleeve Fit & Flare Smocked Midi Dress for Women
Wear this adorable floral dress alone or dress it up with a leather jacket.
Faux-Leather Chelsea Boots for Girls
Also available in olive green, these Chelsea boots are the definition of cuteness.
Matching Plaid Flannel Pajama Set for Men
Treat your loved ones to a new set of flannel pajamas for the chilly months ahead.
Ready for more deals? Check out these 11 unexpected Target home finds under $100.