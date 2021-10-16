Gabby PetitoCeleb CouplesTV ScoopShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Score 50% Off Your Purchase During Old Navy's Giftober Sale

Get your holiday shopping done early and save big!

By Emily Spain Oct 16, 2021 1:00 PMTags
We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Name a better pairing than a Saturday morning and a sale? We'll wait.

Today through 10/18, you score 50% off your purchase at Old Navy during their "Giftober" sale event. Not only can you treat yourself to some new fits, but you can get a head start on your holiday shopping.

Take advantage of active styles from $9sweaters from $15 and save on matching holiday pajamas for the whole family! Since Old Navy has such a great selection of stylish must-haves, we scoured their site and rounded up 11 styles that you'll want to give and receive.

Scroll below to check out our picks and save!

Printed Flannel Long Utility Shacket for Women

If you have yet to buy a shacket, this one needs to be in your cart!

$70
$35
Old Navy

Fair Isle Crew-Neck Sweater for Women

It's almost holiday sweater time and this rib-knit crew neck is calling your name!

$45
$27
Old Navy

Oversized Soft-Brushed Topcoat for Men

This topcoat is one of those pieces you'll wear all season long, year after year. It goes with almost any outfit!

$100
$50
Old Navy

Gender-Neutral Holiday Matching Graphic Snug-Fit Pajama Set For Kids

Choose from six festive designs to rep during the holiday season. These cozy PJs will have your little ones looking ready for Santa's big day.

$30
$15
Old Navy

Speckled Cable-Knit Popcorn Sweater for Women

Add a pop of color to your wardrobe with this cable-knit sweater that comes in the loveliest pink hue. It's available in golden yellow, too!

$45
$27
Old Navy

Frost-Free Water-Resistant Hooded Puffer Jacket for Men

Prepare for the colder months with this water-resistant hooded puffer jacket! It features an adjustable drawstring, standing collar and warm micro performance fleece hood lining to keep you extra toasty.

$75
$38
Old Navy

Cozy Long-Sleeve Button-Front French Terry Jumpsuit for Girls

How adorable is this terry jumpsuit? Perfect for the little fashionista in your life.

$30
$15
Old Navy

Tapered Cargo Jogger Sweatpants for Men

For the man on your list who could use a new pair of pants in his rotation, these cargo joggers will be a welcome gift.

$35
$18
Old Navy

Long-Sleeve Fit & Flare Smocked Midi Dress for Women

Wear this adorable floral dress alone or dress it up with a leather jacket.

$55
$28
Old Navy

Faux-Leather Chelsea Boots for Girls

Also available in olive green, these Chelsea boots are the definition of cuteness.

$35
$18
Old Navy

Matching Plaid Flannel Pajama Set for Men

Treat your loved ones to a new set of flannel pajamas for the chilly months ahead.

$40
$20
Old Navy

Ready for more deals? Check out these 11 unexpected Target home finds under $100.

