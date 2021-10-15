Gabby PetitoCeleb CouplesTV ScoopShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Katey Sagal Recovering at Hospital After Being Hit By Car in Los Angeles

Katey Sagal's rep told NBC News that The Conners star "will be fine" after she was reportedly hit by a car while walking in Los Angeles.

By Mike Vulpo Oct 15, 2021 8:04 PMTags
AccidentsHealthCelebritiesInjury And IllnessKatey Sagal
Watch: "Rebel": Katey Sagal & Andy Garcia Break Down Their Characters

Katey Sagal is on the mend after reportedly being hit by a car in Los Angeles.

According to TMZ, who cited law enforcement sources, the actress was struck by a vehicle when she was crossing the street as a pedestrian on Thursday. Oct. 14.

The accident occurred at 11:40 a.m. PST after a Tesla made a left turn while she was in a crosswalk. TMZ reports that while the incident remains under investigation, no citations and arrests have been made.

In a statement to NBC News released the next day, Katey's rep confirmed the actress was "involved in an accident yesterday in Los Angeles. She was transported to a local hospital and treated for her injuries. She will be fine and is going home today." 

Katey is currently starring on The Conners. And just days before the accident, the actress teased fans about what was to come this season by sharing a first look at her character and Dan (John Goodman) participating in the ABC revival's wedding special.

photos
Ouch! Injured Celebs

Katey has appeared on the sitcom since season one, when she was introduced as an old high school chum of Dan's who recently returned to Lanford.

ABC

She soon had her eye on Roseanne's ex, but he wasn't ready to start a new relationship.

And that's not the only reunion she'd consider participating in. Five years ago, Katey confirmed that she was on board for a Married…With Children spin-off with Ed O'Neill and Christina Applegate. In fact, co-star David Faustino was developing it.

Trending Stories

1

Why Lourdes Leon Needed Independence From “Control Freak” Mom Madonna

2

Chris Martin Serenades His "Universe" Dakota Johnson at Coldplay Show

3

BIP’s Noah Crashes Car Into His House While Kissing Abigail

"Ed, Chrissy and I told them all that we would do the pilot of...a spin-off of the Bud Bundy story," Katey told E! News. "But that was months ago and I haven't heard anything since. But we will all show up if that really happens."

After experiencing 10 years of laughs thanks to the sitcom, we have a feeling fans would show up as well. 

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Why Lourdes Leon Needed Independence From “Control Freak” Mom Madonna

2

Chris Martin Serenades His "Universe" Dakota Johnson at Coldplay Show

3

BIP’s Noah Crashes Car Into His House While Kissing Abigail

4

Addison Rae Reacts After Her TikTok Account Is Temporarily Banned

5

Lizzo Claps Back at Critics After Wearing See-Through Dress to Party