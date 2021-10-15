Katey Sagal Recovering at Hospital After Being Hit By Car in Los Angeles

Watch : "Rebel": Katey Sagal & Andy Garcia Break Down Their Characters

Katey Sagal is on the mend after reportedly being hit by a car in Los Angeles.

According to TMZ, who cited law enforcement sources, the actress was struck by a vehicle when she was crossing the street as a pedestrian on Thursday. Oct. 14.

The accident occurred at 11:40 a.m. PST after a Tesla made a left turn while she was in a crosswalk. TMZ reports that while the incident remains under investigation, no citations and arrests have been made.

In a statement to NBC News released the next day, Katey's rep confirmed the actress was "involved in an accident yesterday in Los Angeles. She was transported to a local hospital and treated for her injuries. She will be fine and is going home today."

Katey is currently starring on The Conners. And just days before the accident, the actress teased fans about what was to come this season by sharing a first look at her character and Dan (John Goodman) participating in the ABC revival's wedding special.