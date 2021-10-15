How Chris Martin Included Kids Apple and Moses On His New Album

Watch : Chris Martin Calls Dakota Johnson His "Universe" at Coldplay Concert

Chris Martin's kids may only be teenagers, but they already have some sweet-sounding credits.



On Friday, Oct. 15, Coldplay fans were not only treated to the release of the group's latest album, Music of the Spheres, but were surprised to learn that it featured work from two budding tastemakers: His 17-year-old daughter, Apple, and 15-year-old son, Moses.



Moses' vocals can be heard alongside his famous dad during the chorus of the song, "Humankind." The duo sing the lyrics, "I say I know I know I know, We're only human/I know I know I know /How we're designed, yeah /I know I know I know /We're only human/But from another planet/ Still they call us Humankind."



Another single from the album called "Let Somebody Go," features Selena Gomez and lyrics co-written by Apple, including the melody, "When I called the mathematicians and I asked them to explain/They said love is only equal to the pain." (And Selena isn't the only huge collaboration they book, with k-pop group BTS joining in on "My Universe.")