Watch the Cast of The Girl in the Woods Gush Over Director Krysten Ritter

The Girl in the Woods is thanks to a woman behind the camera.

The new Peacock thriller series premieres Thursday, Oct. 21, and with executive producer and director Krysten Ritter at the helm, The Girl in the Woods has all the makings of a cult classic. Thanks to an all-women writing team and a scene-stealing teen cast, The Girl in the Woods is as socially relevant as it is spooky.

"They can tackle real s--t, like real life big problems and issues but through a lens that is very entertaining and scary and spooky so the audience gets entertained," star Misha Osherovich exclusively told E! News. "They're talking about things like gender identity and classism and environmental stuff, all things that we tackle in this show. It's a great vehicle to get people talking about important things."

Osherovich credited their "badass boss" Ritter for harnessing the necessary emotion to tell such an intense coming-of-age story featuring cults, otherworldly monsters and a portal to hell.