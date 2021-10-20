Why The Girl in the Woods Is Really a Jessica Jones Reunion

Watch : Krysten Ritter Talks Peacock's Spooky Series "Girl In The Woods"

It's no mystery why The Girl in the Woods is a spooky binge this Halloween—and we have one famous raven-haired talent to thank.

Krysten Ritter directs and executive produces the highly-anticipated Peacock teen thriller, premiering on Thursday, Oct. 21. Starring Stefanie Scott, Misha Osherovich and Sofia Bryant, Girl follows a teen who escapes a cult that protects a small town from other-worldly creatures.

Fan favorite multi-hyphenate talent Ritter has appeared in mysteries like Veronica Mars, dramas including Breaking Bad and even played a detective in Jessica Jones. And, it's Ritter's experience on set of the Emmy-winning Marvel Comics-based Netflix series that has the most parallels both on-screen and off with The Girl in the Woods.

"I directed also on Jessica Jones so this felt like everything I had picked up along the way—or everything I like or am kind of good at, all in one project," Ritter exclusively told E! News.